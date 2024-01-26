Norfolk Southern: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $527 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $527 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.83 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.90 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.07 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.83 billion, or $8.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.16 billion.

