Nokia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.3 million in…

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Espoo, Finland-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $6.15 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $719.7 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $24.09 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.