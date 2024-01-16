Nicolet Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported net income of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported net income of $30.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.85 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $128 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $89.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.5 million, or $4.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $279.6 million.

