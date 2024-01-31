Nextracker: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.4 million.…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $710.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.5 million.

Nextracker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.48 billion.

