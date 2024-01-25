NextEra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.21 billion.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $6.88 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.31 billion, or $3.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.11 billion.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.23 to $3.43 per share.

