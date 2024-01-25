NextEra Energy Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $112 million.

On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $232 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $200 million, or $2.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

