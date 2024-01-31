New York Community Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $252 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hicksville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $886 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $935.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.37 billion, or $3.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.78 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYCB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.