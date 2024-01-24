New Oriental: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported net income of…

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported net income of $30.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $869.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion.

