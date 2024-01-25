NetScout: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $132.6 million…

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $132.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $218.1 million in the period.

NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $840 million.

