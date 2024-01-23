Netflix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $937.8…

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $937.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had profit of $2.11.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $8.83 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $9.24 billion.

