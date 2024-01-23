NBT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $30.4 million.…

The bank, based in Norwich, New York, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $189.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $137.7 million, also missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $118.8 million, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $520.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBTB

