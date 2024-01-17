Live Radio
National Retail Federation: holiday sales up 3.8% in line with forecasts

The Associated Press

January 17, 2024, 11:48 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales for the 2023 holiday season slowed from its blistering pace a year ago, but business was still solid despite inflation and high interest rates, according to the nation’s largest retail trade group.

Holiday sales in November and December rose 3.8% to $964.4 billion, according the National Retail Federation, the largest retail trade group in the U.S. That was a slower pace than the 5.4% increase a year earlier. But the growth was in line with the forecast for a 3% to 4% growth for the period.

It was also more consistent with the average annual holiday increase of 3.6% from 2010 to 2019 before the pandemic supercharged consumer spending.

The National Retail Federation’s calculations are based on Census Bureau data but excludes automobile dealers, gas stations, and restaurants.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

