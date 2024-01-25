Murphy Oil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $116.3 million. The…

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 90 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $844.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $837.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $661.6 million, or $4.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.46 billion.

