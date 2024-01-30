MSCI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $403.4 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $403.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $5.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.68 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.29 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $690.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $657.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.15 billion, or $14.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSCI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.