MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $69.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $954 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $970.9 million.

