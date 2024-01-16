Morgan Stanley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.52 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.52 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $25.06 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.9 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.7 billion.

