Moog: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported net income of $47.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported net income of $47.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $856.9 million in the period.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $6.90 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOG.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOG.A

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.