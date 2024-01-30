Mondelez: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $950 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $9.31 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.96 billion, or $3.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.02 billion.

