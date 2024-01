BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Charlottesville 80, Louisa 68 Hampton Christian 64, Greenbrier Christian 45 John Handley 82, Brentsville 32 Lancaster 63,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Charlottesville 80, Louisa 68

Hampton Christian 64, Greenbrier Christian 45

John Handley 82, Brentsville 32

Lancaster 63, Essex 26

Radford 53, Pulaski County 50

St. John’s, D.C. 60, Bishop O’Connell 57

