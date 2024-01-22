Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 49, Orange County 28
Atlantic Shores Christian 42, Denbigh Baptist 21
Briar Woods 79, Independence 19
Brunswick 69, Windsor 58
Carlisle 58, Roanoke Catholic 28
Christchurch 46, Central VA Home School 36
Churchland 32, Booker T. Washington 19
Council 45, Patrick Henry 32
First Colonial 49, Granby 45
George Wythe 65, Galax 46
Grayson County 63, Giles 43
Greenbrier Christian 48, Portsmouth Christian 34
Halifax County 48, Northern Durham, N.C. 5
Hayfield 65, Annandale 26
Highland-Monterey 36, Foxcroft 31
Isle of Wight Academy 52, Broadwater Academy 16
Lightridge 51, Potomac Falls 38
Lloyd Bird 66, Powhatan 27
Massaponax 61, Mountain View 15
Meridian High School 54, Herndon 43
North Stafford 57, Brooke Point 33
Rustburg 46, Randolph-Henry 18
Shining Stars Sports 74, Mt Zion, Md. 66
Stone Bridge 60, Riverside 40
Strasburg 47, Woodstock Central 32
Stuarts Draft 49, Luray 40
Thomas Dale 102, Matoaca 17
Virginia 45, Richlands 25
York 64, Poquoson 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.