Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 49, Orange County 28

Atlantic Shores Christian 42, Denbigh Baptist 21

Briar Woods 79, Independence 19

Brunswick 69, Windsor 58

Carlisle 58, Roanoke Catholic 28

Christchurch 46, Central VA Home School 36

Churchland 32, Booker T. Washington 19

Council 45, Patrick Henry 32

First Colonial 49, Granby 45

George Wythe 65, Galax 46

Grayson County 63, Giles 43

Greenbrier Christian 48, Portsmouth Christian 34

Halifax County 48, Northern Durham, N.C. 5

Hayfield 65, Annandale 26

Highland-Monterey 36, Foxcroft 31

Isle of Wight Academy 52, Broadwater Academy 16

Lightridge 51, Potomac Falls 38

Lloyd Bird 66, Powhatan 27

Massaponax 61, Mountain View 15

Meridian High School 54, Herndon 43

North Stafford 57, Brooke Point 33

Rustburg 46, Randolph-Henry 18

Shining Stars Sports 74, Mt Zion, Md. 66

Stone Bridge 60, Riverside 40

Strasburg 47, Woodstock Central 32

Stuarts Draft 49, Luray 40

Thomas Dale 102, Matoaca 17

Virginia 45, Richlands 25

York 64, Poquoson 39

