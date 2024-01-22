Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Broadwater Academy 67, Isle of Wight Academy 53 Churchland 61, Booker T. Washington 51 Courtland 70, Caroline…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadwater Academy 67, Isle of Wight Academy 53

Churchland 61, Booker T. Washington 51

Courtland 70, Caroline 47

Evergreen Christian 98, The Covenant School 23

George Wythe 70, Galax 34

Hayfield 73, Annandale 33

Jamestown 51, Warhill 42

John Handley 76, Fauquier 52

Paw Paw, W.Va. 64, Timber Ridge 28

Potomac Falls 53, Lightridge 47

Potomac School 71, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 56

Roanoke Catholic 56, Radford 48

Steward School 77, Cristo Rey Richmond 70

Strasburg 60, Woodstock Central 50

Westfield 62, Chantilly 48

William Monroe 58, Turner Ashby 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.