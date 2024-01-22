Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadwater Academy 67, Isle of Wight Academy 53
Churchland 61, Booker T. Washington 51
Courtland 70, Caroline 47
Evergreen Christian 98, The Covenant School 23
George Wythe 70, Galax 34
Hayfield 73, Annandale 33
Jamestown 51, Warhill 42
John Handley 76, Fauquier 52
Paw Paw, W.Va. 64, Timber Ridge 28
Potomac Falls 53, Lightridge 47
Potomac School 71, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 56
Roanoke Catholic 56, Radford 48
Steward School 77, Cristo Rey Richmond 70
Strasburg 60, Woodstock Central 50
Westfield 62, Chantilly 48
William Monroe 58, Turner Ashby 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.