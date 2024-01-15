Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Carlisle 73, St. Margaret’s 54 Quality Education Academy, N.C. 46, Miller School 26 Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 60,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 73, St. Margaret’s 54

Quality Education Academy, N.C. 46, Miller School 26

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 60, St. Gertrude 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Christiansburg vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Marion, ppd.

Liberty Christian vs. Wilson Memorial, ppd.

Richwood, W.Va. vs. Bath County, ppd.

Tygarts Valley, W.Va. vs. Highland-Monterey, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

