Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 15, 2024, 11:03 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 73, St. Margaret’s 54

Quality Education Academy, N.C. 46, Miller School 26

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 60, St. Gertrude 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Christiansburg vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Marion, ppd.

Liberty Christian vs. Wilson Memorial, ppd.

Richwood, W.Va. vs. Bath County, ppd.

Tygarts Valley, W.Va. vs. Highland-Monterey, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

