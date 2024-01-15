Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlisle 73, St. Margaret’s 54
Quality Education Academy, N.C. 46, Miller School 26
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 60, St. Gertrude 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Christiansburg vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Marion, ppd.
Liberty Christian vs. Wilson Memorial, ppd.
Richwood, W.Va. vs. Bath County, ppd.
Tygarts Valley, W.Va. vs. Highland-Monterey, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.