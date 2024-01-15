Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Booker T. Washington 76, Perquimans, N.C. 25 Camden County, N.C. 60, Lakeland 51 Carlisle 86, Northeast Guilford,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Booker T. Washington 76, Perquimans, N.C. 25

Camden County, N.C. 60, Lakeland 51

Carlisle 86, Northeast Guilford, N.C. 57

Columbus, Fla. 70, Paul VI Catholic High School 61

Currituck County, N.C. 58, Manor High School 46

Grassfield 53, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 52

Indian River 66, Pasquotank County, N.C. 48

Nandua 52, Edenton Holmes, N.C. 47

Northern Nash, N.C. 45, Catholic 43

Oscar Smith 66, Dinwiddie 60

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 50, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 70, Life Christian 46

Sandy Creek, Ga. 71, Flint Hill 48

St. John Paul the Great 64, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 41

Virginia Academy 64, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 57

Washington County, N.C. 64, Great Bridge 62, OT

Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 56, Miller School 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Carroll County vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Highland Springs vs. James River, ppd.

Richwood, W.Va. vs. Bath County, ppd.

Wilson Memorial vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.

