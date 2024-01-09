Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 88, Fairfax Christian 59
Briar Woods 81, Riverside 63
Cave Spring 63, Northside 38
Denbigh Baptist 30, Broadwater Academy 19
Essex 72, K&Q Central 32
Floyd County 47, Patrick County 39
Gar-Field 37, John R. Lewis 31
Greensville County 48, Sussex Central 13
Hampton Christian 63, Peninsula Catholic 10
Hampton Roads 57, Atlantic Shores Christian 15
Hanover 85, Varina 28
James Madison 48, Chantilly 32
James Robinson 41, South County 37
James Wood 77, Liberty-Bealeton 20
John Handley 52, Spotswood 42
Liberty-Bedford 55, Chatham 29
Mount Vernon 41, Falls Church 32
Nansemond River 77, Landstown 40
Oscar Smith 65, Churchland 18
Rappahannock 53, Mathews 22
Rappahannock County 55, Warren County 42
Regents 30, Fresta Valley Christian School 24
Richlands 41, Twin Valley 27
Richmond Christian 48, Veritas Classic Christian School 47
Salem 60, Magna Vista 47
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 52, Christian Heritage Academy 13
Stone Bridge 65, Lightridge 49
Surry County 56, Franklin 42
Warhill 46, Walsingham Academy 13
West Potomac 64, Fairfax 44
West Springfield 49, W.T. Woodson 42
Western Branch 48, Heritage 26
Windsor 82, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tygarts Valley, W.Va. vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.
