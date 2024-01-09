Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 88, Fairfax Christian 59 Briar Woods 81, Riverside 63 Cave Spring 63, Northside 38…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 88, Fairfax Christian 59

Briar Woods 81, Riverside 63

Cave Spring 63, Northside 38

Denbigh Baptist 30, Broadwater Academy 19

Essex 72, K&Q Central 32

Floyd County 47, Patrick County 39

Gar-Field 37, John R. Lewis 31

Greensville County 48, Sussex Central 13

Hampton Christian 63, Peninsula Catholic 10

Hampton Roads 57, Atlantic Shores Christian 15

Hanover 85, Varina 28

James Madison 48, Chantilly 32

James Robinson 41, South County 37

James Wood 77, Liberty-Bealeton 20

John Handley 52, Spotswood 42

Liberty-Bedford 55, Chatham 29

Mount Vernon 41, Falls Church 32

Nansemond River 77, Landstown 40

Oscar Smith 65, Churchland 18

Rappahannock 53, Mathews 22

Rappahannock County 55, Warren County 42

Regents 30, Fresta Valley Christian School 24

Richlands 41, Twin Valley 27

Richmond Christian 48, Veritas Classic Christian School 47

Salem 60, Magna Vista 47

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 52, Christian Heritage Academy 13

Stone Bridge 65, Lightridge 49

Surry County 56, Franklin 42

Warhill 46, Walsingham Academy 13

West Potomac 64, Fairfax 44

West Springfield 49, W.T. Woodson 42

Western Branch 48, Heritage 26

Windsor 82, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tygarts Valley, W.Va. vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

