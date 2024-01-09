Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 75, Lake Braddock 54 Appalachian Christian 73, Shenandoah Valley Academy 70 Bath County 62, Riverheads…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 75, Lake Braddock 54

Appalachian Christian 73, Shenandoah Valley Academy 70

Bath County 62, Riverheads 59

Briar Woods 61, Riverside 58, 2OT

Brunswick 60, Southampton 38

Carroll County 65, James River 35

Chantilly 61, James Madison 59

Chatham 49, Carlisle 6

Dematha, Md. 64, Bishop O’Connell 50

Denbigh Baptist 59, Broadwater Academy 25

Eastern Montgomery 67, Craig County 40

Franklin 62, Surry County 33

Grafton 59, Lafayette 57

Greensville County 61, Sussex Central 36

Hampton Christian 88, Peninsula Catholic 36

Indian River 70, Booker T. Washington 66

K&Q Central 28, Essex 25

Maury 62, Bayside 35

Norfolk Collegiate 85, Portsmouth Christian 28

Northumberland 81, West Point 30

Parry McCluer High School 67, Nelson County 61

Poquoson 59, Arcadia 57

Potomac Falls 79, Independence 67

Randolph-Macon Academy 57, Tandem Friends School 56

Rappahannock 56, Mathews 46

Regents 62, Fresta Valley Christian School 18

Skyline 61, Manassas Park 36

South County 65, James Robinson 42

Spotswood 69, John Handley 53

Stone Bridge 53, Lightridge 46

Summit Christian Academy 50, The New Community School 32

Timberlake Christian 46, Fuqua School 39

Tunstall 64, Dan River 54

Varina 76, Hanover 43

Veritas Classic Christian School 66, Guardian Christian 61

W.T. Woodson 64, West Springfield 34

Warhill 49, Hampton Roads 48

West Potomac 60, Fairfax 52

Windsor 59, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

