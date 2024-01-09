Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 75, Lake Braddock 54
Appalachian Christian 73, Shenandoah Valley Academy 70
Bath County 62, Riverheads 59
Briar Woods 61, Riverside 58, 2OT
Brunswick 60, Southampton 38
Carroll County 65, James River 35
Chantilly 61, James Madison 59
Chatham 49, Carlisle 6
Dematha, Md. 64, Bishop O’Connell 50
Denbigh Baptist 59, Broadwater Academy 25
Eastern Montgomery 67, Craig County 40
Franklin 62, Surry County 33
Grafton 59, Lafayette 57
Greensville County 61, Sussex Central 36
Hampton Christian 88, Peninsula Catholic 36
Indian River 70, Booker T. Washington 66
K&Q Central 28, Essex 25
Maury 62, Bayside 35
Norfolk Collegiate 85, Portsmouth Christian 28
Northumberland 81, West Point 30
Parry McCluer High School 67, Nelson County 61
Poquoson 59, Arcadia 57
Potomac Falls 79, Independence 67
Randolph-Macon Academy 57, Tandem Friends School 56
Rappahannock 56, Mathews 46
Regents 62, Fresta Valley Christian School 18
Skyline 61, Manassas Park 36
South County 65, James Robinson 42
Spotswood 69, John Handley 53
Stone Bridge 53, Lightridge 46
Summit Christian Academy 50, The New Community School 32
Timberlake Christian 46, Fuqua School 39
Tunstall 64, Dan River 54
Varina 76, Hanover 43
Veritas Classic Christian School 66, Guardian Christian 61
W.T. Woodson 64, West Springfield 34
Warhill 49, Hampton Roads 48
West Potomac 60, Fairfax 52
Windsor 59, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 19
___
