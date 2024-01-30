Modine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported net income of $44.4 million…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported net income of $44.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 74 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $561.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.