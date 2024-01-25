Mobileye: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $63 million. On…

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $63 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jerusalem-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies posted revenue of $637 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $636.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

