MidWestOne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Iowa City, Iowa, said it had earnings of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 51 cents per share.

The holding company for MidWestOne Bank posted revenue of $69.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.9 million, or $1.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $162.6 million.

