Midland States Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.7 million.

The Effingham, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $125.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $78.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75.5 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $302.6 million.

