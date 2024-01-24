Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 24. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 10:00 AM Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards ceremony – 2023 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards ceremony. Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Radha Plumb hosts

Location: Defense Acquisition University, 9820 Belvoir Rd, Fort Belvoir, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, , 1 703 697 5131

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 24 10:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s public schedule – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott hosts post-Board of Estimates media availability, Baltimore City Hall (10:30 AM EST), joins 2024 Fleet Week announcement press conference, World Trade Center – Top of the World, 401 E. Pratt St (11:00 AM EST), and signs two BPD local control bills into law, Baltimore City Hall (2:30 PM EST)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 24 12:00 PM Loudoun Workforce Resource Center hosts job fair

Location: Claude Moore Recreation & Community Center, 46105 Loudoun Park Ln, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

Wednesday, Jan. 24 – Thursday, Jan. 25 Maryland Grape and Wine Industry Annual Meeting

Location: Hyatt Place Kent Narrows & Marina, 3028 Kent Narrow Way S, Grasonville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.marylandgrapes.org

Contacts: Lauren Pencek, MGGA outreach, lauren.pencek@gmail.com

Thursday, Jan. 25 11:00 AM AFCEA Washington, DC, annual DISA Luncheon

Location: Army Navy Country Club, 1700 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA Washington, DC, Chapter, registrar@dc.afceachapters.org, 1 703 660 4835

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jan. 25 8:00 AM McCormick & Co Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

Thursday, Jan. 25 McCormick & Co Q4 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

