Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 9:30 AM Bowie State University hosts ‘Rise Against Hunger’ food box distribution event

Location: Theodore McKeldin Gymnasium, Bowie, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bowiestate.edu, https://twitter.com/BowieState

Contacts: Jonathan Saxon, Bowie State University, jsaxon@bowiestate.edu, 1 301 860 3607

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 10:00 AM First Couple’s public schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing (10:00 AM EST, closed press), departs the White House with First Lady Dr Jill Biden en route to Manassas, VA (2:50 PM EST, open press), and arrives in Manassas (3:05 PM EST, out-of-town pool). The First Couple then participate in campaign event with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, (4:30 PM EST, open press), depart Manassas en route to the White House via Manassas Regional Airport (6:55 PM EST, out-of-town pool), and arrive at the White House (7:10 PM EST, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 4:30 PM First and Second Couples attend reproductive freedom campaign rally in Virginia – President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, headlines a campaign rally on reproductive freedom with First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, to ‘outline the impact that MAGA Republicans’ abortion bans in the states are having on women and medical providers throughout the country’

Location: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Cir, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 4:30 PM First and Second Couples attend reproductive freedom campaign rally in Virginia – President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, headlines a campaign rally on reproductive freedom with First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, to ‘outline the impact that MAGA Republicans’ abortion bans in the states are having on women and medical providers throughout the country’

Location: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Cir, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 4:30 PM First and Second Couples attend reproductive freedom campaign rally in Virginia – President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, headlines a campaign rally on reproductive freedom with First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, to ‘outline the impact that MAGA Republicans’ abortion bans in the states are having on women and medical providers throughout the country’

Location: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Cir, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 4:30 PM First and Second Couples attend reproductive freedom campaign rally in Virginia – President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, headlines a campaign rally on reproductive freedom with First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, to ‘outline the impact that MAGA Republicans’ abortion bans in the states are having on women and medical providers throughout the country’

Location: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Cir, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 6:00 PM Dover City Council Committee of the Whole meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 7:00 PM Virginia AG Miyares holds fentanyl awareness training session – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosts a ‘One Pill Can Kill’ fentanyl awareness and Narcan training session

Location: Potomac Valley Church: Prince William Campus, 1006 Williamstown Dr, Dumfries, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Commonwealth of Virginia, 1 804 786 2441

Members of the media interested in covering the event with Attorney General Miyares MUST RSVP to VLacivita@oag.state.va.us by 12:00PM on December 21st.

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Thursday, Jan. 25 Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission Winter Meeting

Location: The Westin Crystal City Reagan National Airport, 1800 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.asmfc.org/

Contacts: Tina Berger, ASMFC, tberger@asmfc.org, 1 703 842 0749

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 23 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has no public events scheduled

Location: Maryland State House, 100 State Cir, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 24 10:00 AM Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards ceremony – 2023 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards ceremony. Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Radha Plumb hosts

Location: Defense Acquisition University, 9820 Belvoir Rd, Fort Belvoir, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, , 1 703 697 5131

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 24 – Thursday, Jan. 25 Maryland Grape and Wine Industry Annual Meeting

Location: Hyatt Place Kent Narrows & Marina, 3028 Kent Narrow Way S, Grasonville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.marylandgrapes.org

Contacts: Lauren Pencek, MGGA outreach, lauren.pencek@gmail.com

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 25 11:00 AM AFCEA Washington, DC, annual DISA Luncheon

Location: Army Navy Country Club, 1700 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA Washington, DC, Chapter, registrar@dc.afceachapters.org, 1 703 660 4835

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 25 8:00 AM McCormick & Co Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 25 McCormick & Co Q4 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.