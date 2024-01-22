Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jan. 22. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jan. 22.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jan. 22 9:00 AM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks holds roundtable – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks and Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes host a roundtable with Towson University students and other community members about ‘the urgency to defend democracy’, voter rights, and campaign finance reform

Location: Towson University, 8000 York Rd, Towson, MD

Weblinks: https://www.angelaalsobrooks.com/

Contacts: Gina Ford, Angela Alsobrooks for Senate, gina@angelaalsobrooks.com, 1 202 415 0601

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jan. 22 10:00 AM Delaware Lt. Gov. Hall-Long discusses state’s response to substance abuse – Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long discusses the state’s response to substance use and overdose prevention initiatives in Delaware, via community response briefing

Location: DHSS – Springer Building, New Castle, DE

Weblinks: http://dhss.delaware.gov

Contacts: Tim Mastro, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Timothy.Mastro@delaware.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jan. 22 11:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore gives remarks at armory ground breaking – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks and participates in the ground breaking ceremony for the Pikesville Armory

Location: 610 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jan. 22 11:30 AM Montgomery County Council President holds media availability – Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson discusses various Council matters, via media availability

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jan. 22 1:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott sign two recently passed inclusionary housing bills into law

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

Monday, Jan. 22 6:00 PM Wilmington City Council Reparations Taskforce meeting

Location: Louis L.Redding City County Building, north, 800 N French St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Thursday, Jan. 25 Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission Winter Meeting

Location: The Westin Crystal City Reagan National Airport, 1800 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.asmfc.org/

Contacts: Tina Berger, ASMFC, tberger@asmfc.org, 1 703 842 0749

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 24 10:00 AM Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards ceremony – 2023 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards ceremony. Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Radha Plumb hosts

Location: Defense Acquisition University, 9820 Belvoir Rd, Fort Belvoir, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, , 1 703 697 5131

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 24 – Thursday, Jan. 25 Maryland Grape and Wine Industry Annual Meeting

Location: Hyatt Place Kent Narrows & Marina, 3028 Kent Narrow Way S, Grasonville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.marylandgrapes.org

Contacts: Lauren Pencek, MGGA outreach, lauren.pencek@gmail.com

