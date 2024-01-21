Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 21. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 21.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 21 9:00 AM Ron DeSantis appears on ‘State of the Union’ on CNN – ‘State of the Union’, weekly current affairs show hosted by Dana Bash, with guests including Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Democrats Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Veronica Escobar, CNN political commentator Karen Finney, and Republican strategists Brad Todd and Amanda Carpenter

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNN

Contacts: Malika Budd, CNN, Malika.Budd@warnermedia.com

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 21 – Wednesday, Jan. 24 2024 U.S Naval Academy Leadership Conference

Location: United States Naval Academy, 121 Blake Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usna.edu, https://twitter.com/USNALeadConf

Contacts: Theodore Massey, U.S. Naval Academy, tmassey@usna.edu,

——————–

——————–

Monday, Jan. 22 6:00 PM Wilmington City Council Reparations Taskforce meeting

Location: Louis L.Redding City County Building, north, 800 N French St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Thursday, Jan. 25 Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission Winter Meeting

Location: The Westin Crystal City Reagan National Airport, 1800 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.asmfc.org/

Contacts: Tina Berger, ASMFC, tberger@asmfc.org, 1 703 842 0749

