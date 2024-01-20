Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 20.

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 20 7:30 AM Frederick County hosts community preparedness seminar

Location: Public Safety Training Facility, 5370 Public Safety Pl, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Chloe Scott, Frederick County, cjscott@frederickcountymd.gov, 1 301 600 2590

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 20 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 20 9:30 AM Alexandria City Council hears feedback and votes on Confederate Street renaming proposals

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Hassuna Baishu, City of Alexandria, VA, Hassuna.Baishu@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 785 7017

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 21 – Wednesday, Jan. 24 2024 U.S Naval Academy Leadership Conference

Location: United States Naval Academy, 121 Blake Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usna.edu, https://twitter.com/USNALeadConf

Contacts: Theodore Massey, U.S. Naval Academy, tmassey@usna.edu,

——————–

——————–

Monday, Jan. 22 6:00 PM Wilmington City Council Reparations Taskforce meeting

Location: Louis L.Redding City County Building, north, 800 N French St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

