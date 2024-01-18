Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 18 10:00 AM President Biden’s public schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing (10:00 AM EST, closed press), departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews (11:40 AM EST, open press), departs JBA en route to Raleigh, NC (12:00 PM EST), arrives at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Cary, NC (1:00 PM EST, open press) and delivers remarks on ‘Bidenomics’ in Raleigh (2:15 PM PST, open press). President Biden then departs Raleigh en route to Joint Base Andrews (5:25 PM EST, out-of-town pool), departs JBA en route to the White House (6:25 PM EST, out-of-town pool) and arrives at the White House South Lawn (6:35 PM EST, open press)

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to the Raleigh, North Carolina

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 18 2:00 PM Delaware Governor John Carney delivers 2024 State of the State address

Location: Delaware Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Ashley Dawson, State of Delaware, Ashley.Dawson@delaware.gov, 1 302 502 7552

Friday, Jan. 19 – Monday, Jan. 22 8:00 AM ALA LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience – American Library Association holds ‘LibLearnX’, library learning experience offering workshops and sessions to help attendees learn and network

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.alaliblearnx.org, https://twitter.com/ALALibrary

Contacts: ALA Communications and Marketing Office , cmomedia@ala.org

