Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 17 12:00 PM Montgomery County Councilmember Mink, and Dem Reps. Glenn Ivey and David Trone discuss signed letter ‘calling for relief for Haitian migrants’ – Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink, and Democratic Reps. Glenn Ivey and David Trone hold press conference discussing signed letter for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ‘calling for relief for Haitian migrants’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Frankie Santos, Montgomery County Council, Frankie.SantosFritz@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 17 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 17 6:00 PM Our Lady of Bethesda Retreat Center hosts ‘Mini-Retreat for Women’ event

Location: Our Lady of Bethesda Retreat Center, 7007 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: https://ourladyofbethesda.org/home

Contacts: Our Lady of Bethesda Retreat Center, info+ourladyofbethesda.org@ccsend.com

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jan. 19 – Monday, Jan. 22 8:00 AM ALA LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience – American Library Association holds ‘LibLearnX’, library learning experience offering workshops and sessions to help attendees learn and network

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.alaliblearnx.org, https://twitter.com/ALALibrary

Contacts: ALA Communications and Marketing Office , cmomedia@ala.org

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.