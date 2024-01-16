Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 16. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 16 7:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore speaks at Baltimore Banner legislative breakfast – Maryland Governor Wes Moore participates in a fireside chat at the Baltimore Banner’s Inside The Legislative Session 2024 breakfast

Location: Graduate Annapolis, 126 West St, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 16 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 16 2:00 PM Montgomery County Executive Elrich present budget recommendations – Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich presents his recommended FY 2025 budget and FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program

Location: Executive Office Building, 101 Monroe St, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Barry Hudson, Montgomery County, barry.hudson@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 300 7348

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 16 3:00 PM Baltimore State’s Attorney Bates announces legislation on state credit system – Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announces legislation to be proposed that will address flaws in Maryland’s credit system, with Delegate Elizabeth Embry and the family of Pava Marie LaPere

Location: Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, 120 E Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.stattorney.org, https://twitter.com/BaltimoreSAO

Contacts: Rochelle Ritchie, Baltimore City State Attorney communications, RRitchie@stattorney.org, 1 443 984 6078

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 16 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Member Zanthia Oliver hosts MLK Work in Action event

Location: Stubbs Early Education Center, 1100 N Pine St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 16 7:00 PM Howard County Council legislative public hearing

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 17 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

