Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jan. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jan. 15.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jan. 15 8:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing (8:00 AM EST, closed press), departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Hagerstown Regional Airport, MD (9:30 AM EST, closed press), and departs Hagerstown en route to Philadelphia International Airport (9:50 AM EST, out-of-town pool), arriving in Philadelphia (10:35 AM EST, out-of-town pool), where he volunteers at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr., Day of Service (11:15 AM EST, out-of-town pool). President Biden then departs Philadelphia en route to Joint Base Andrews (1:00 PM EST, out-of-town pool), departs Joint Base Andrews (1:55 PM EST, out-of-town pool), and returns to the White House South Lawn (2:05 PM EST, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Gather 1:55 PM – Palm Room Doors

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Jan. 15 Delaware State Bar Association Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Statewide Day of Service – Delaware State Bar Association Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Statewide Day of Service, with keynote from author Desmond Meade

Location: Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsba.org/

Contacts: Delaware State Bar Association, 1 302 658 5279

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.