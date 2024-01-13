Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 13.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 13 10:00 AM President Biden’s public schedule – President Joe Biden departs the White House South Lawn en route to Camp David (10:00 AM EST, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Gather 9:50 AM – Palm Room Doors

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jan. 14 5:00 PM Arlington County hosts ‘Stones of Hope’ MLK Day Tribute event

Location: Wakefield High School, 1325 S Dinwiddie St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Jerusalem Solomon, Arlington County, jsolomon@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 1865

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jan. 14 President Joe Biden has no public events scheduled

Location: Camp David, MD

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Jan. 15 Delaware State Bar Association Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Statewide Day of Service – Delaware State Bar Association Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Statewide Day of Service, with keynote from author Desmond Meade

Location: Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsba.org/

Contacts: Delaware State Bar Association, 1 302 658 5279

