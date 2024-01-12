Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jan. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jan. 12.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 12 9:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing (9:00 AM EST, closed press), departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews (12:10 PM EST, open press), departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the Allentown area, PA (12:30 PM EST, out-of-town pool), and arrives in the Allentown area, Lehigh Valley International Airport, Lehigh County, PA (1:15 PM EST, open press). President Biden then visits several small businesses and discusses Bidenomics and Investing in America agenda (1:50 PM EST, out-of-town pool), departs Allentown en route to the White House via Lehigh Valley International Airport (4:25 PM EST, out-of-town pool), departs Joint Base Andrews (5:25 PM EST, out-of-town pool), and returns to the White House (5:35 PM EST, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

* Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Allentown

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 12 10:00 AM Democratic Sen. Tom Carper encourages Delawareans to file for the Earned Income Tax Credit

Location: First State Community Action Agency, 308 N Railroad Ave, Georgetown, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 12 10:30 AM Bicameral Dems announce funding for slave trade research project – Democrats Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris van Hollen and Rep. Kweisi Mfume announce funding for research project on Maryland’s historical ties to the slave trade and the role of Black Marylanders in the global struggle against discrimination and injustice

Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.marylandsisterstates.org/

Contacts: Radience Pittman, pr@crossword.media

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 12 6:00 PM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks opens campaign office – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks and Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer host campaign office opening celebration and donation drive for those in need

Location: 1101 Mercantile Ln #100, Largo, MD

Weblinks: https://www.angelaalsobrooks.com/

Contacts: Gina Ford, Angela Alsobrooks for Senate, gina@angelaalsobrooks.com, 1 202 415 0601

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jan. 14 5:00 PM Arlington County hosts ‘Stones of Hope’ MLK Day Tribute event

Location: Wakefield High School, 1325 S Dinwiddie St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Jerusalem Solomon, Arlington County, jsolomon@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 1865

