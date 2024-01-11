Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 9:00 AM Maryland State Board of Education meeting

Location: Maritime Conference Center, 692 Maritime Blvd, Linthicum Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Raven Hill, State of Maryland , raven.hill@maryland.gov, 1 410 767 0486

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 10:00 AM CAIR announce an EEOC complaint over discrimination of Muslim teacher – Council on American-Islamic Relations announces an EEOC complaint against Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) for discrimination against a Muslim high school teacher, via press conference

Location: 6120 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.cair.com, https://twitter.com/cairnational

Contacts: Zainab Chaudry, CAIR Maryland, zchaudry@cair.com, 1 410 971 6062

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 1:00 PM U.S. Naval Academy hosts a superintendents change of command ceremony

Location: Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usna.edu/, https://twitter.com/NavalAcademy

Contacts: U.S. Naval Academy media relations, mediarelations@usna.edu, 1 410 293 2292

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 1:30 PM Delaware Governor John Carney signs a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Location: Delaware Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Ashley Dawson, State of Delaware, Ashley.Dawson@delaware.gov, 1 302 502 7552

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Community Development and Urban Planning Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 6:00 PM Loudoun County Planning Commission meeting

Location: Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 7:00 PM Frederick County hosts District 3 budget listening session

Location: 585 Himes Ave, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Vivian Laxton, Office of the Frederick County Executive, VLaxton@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1315

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.