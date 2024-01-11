Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 11.
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 9:00 AM Maryland State Board of Education meeting
Location: Maritime Conference Center, 692 Maritime Blvd, Linthicum Heights, MD
Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland
Contacts: Raven Hill, State of Maryland , raven.hill@maryland.gov, 1 410 767 0486
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 10:00 AM CAIR announce an EEOC complaint over discrimination of Muslim teacher – Council on American-Islamic Relations announces an EEOC complaint against Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) for discrimination against a Muslim high school teacher, via press conference
Location: 6120 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MD
Weblinks: http://www.cair.com, https://twitter.com/cairnational
Contacts: Zainab Chaudry, CAIR Maryland, zchaudry@cair.com, 1 410 971 6062
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 1:00 PM U.S. Naval Academy hosts a superintendents change of command ceremony
Location: Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD
Weblinks: http://www.usna.edu/, https://twitter.com/NavalAcademy
Contacts: U.S. Naval Academy media relations, mediarelations@usna.edu, 1 410 293 2292
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 1:30 PM Delaware Governor John Carney signs a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Location: Delaware Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE
Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov
Contacts: Ashley Dawson, State of Delaware, Ashley.Dawson@delaware.gov, 1 302 502 7552
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Community Development and Urban Planning Committee meeting
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov
Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 6:00 PM Loudoun County Planning Commission meeting
Location: Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA
Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt
Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 11 7:00 PM Frederick County hosts District 3 budget listening session
Location: 585 Himes Ave, Frederick, MD
Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov
Contacts: Vivian Laxton, Office of the Frederick County Executive, VLaxton@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1315
