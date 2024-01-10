Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 10.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 10 8:30 AM ACLU Maryland discuss Anton’s Law before court hearing – ACLU of Maryland and the Maryland Coalition for Justice Police Accountability call for police transparency and accountability before a court hearing in the Montgomery County FOP lawsuit challenging Anton’s Law

Location: 50 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.aclu-md.org, https://twitter.com/ACLU_MD

Contacts: Meredith Curtis Goode, ACLU Maryland media, media@aclu-md.org, 1 443 310 9946

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 10 9:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop event

Location: The Chancery Market, 1313 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 10 9:30 AM Maryland state lawmakers introduce One Fair Wage Act – Maryland state lawmakers, service workers business owners and labor leaders announce the introduction of the ‘One Fair Wage Act’ during Thursday’s legislative session, via press conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://onefairwage.com, https://twitter.com/onefairwage

Contacts: One Fair Wage, press@onefairwage.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 10 4:00 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for Birdie’s Links and Drinks

Location: Birdie’s Links and Drinks, 320 Auto Park Dr, Middletown, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Delaware Small Business Chamber events, events@dsbchamber.com

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – Friday, Jan. 12 2024 CMA Winter Leadership Conference – National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Council of Manufacturing Associations Winter Leadership Conference

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, 200 International Drive, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nam.org, https://twitter.com/ShopFloorNAM

Contacts: NAM, manufacturing@nam.org, 1 202 637 3000

