Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 09.

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 09.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 09 9:30 AM Howard County Council monthly meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 09 11:30 AM Fairfax County Police Department discuss gun violence reduction initiative – Fairfax County Police Department Chief Kevin Davis discusses ‘Operation Press Check’, which aims to fortifying felon in possession cases and reduce gun violence

Location: Fairfax County Public Safety Headquarters, 12099 Government Center Pkwy, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/, https://twitter.com/fairfaxpolice

Contacts: Fairfax County Police Department, fcpdmedia@fairfaxcounty.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 09 6:00 PM Dover City Council Committee of the Whole meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 09 7:00 PM Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly delivers his State of the County address

Location: Harford County Government Building, 212 S Bond St, Bel Air, MD

Weblinks: http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/, https://twitter.com/HarfordCountyMD

Contacts: Matt Button, Harford County, MD, mbbutton@harfordcountymd.gov, 1 410 638 3538

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 09 – Thursday, Jan. 11 Surface Navy Association annual National Symposium – Surface Navy Association 36th annual National Symposium

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.navysnaevents.org/national-symposium, https://twitter.com/navysna, #snasymposium21

Contacts: Julie Howard, Surface Navy Association, communications@navysna.org

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 10 9:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop event

Location: The Chancery Market, 1313 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – Friday, Jan. 12 2024 CMA Winter Leadership Conference – National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Council of Manufacturing Associations Winter Leadership Conference

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, 200 International Drive, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nam.org, https://twitter.com/ShopFloorNAM

Contacts: NAM, manufacturing@nam.org, 1 202 637 3000

