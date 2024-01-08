Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jan. 08. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jan. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jan. 08 8:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing (8:00 AM EST, closed press), departs New Castle, DE, en route to Charleston, SC, Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle (9:40 AM EST, out-of-town pool), arrives in Charleston at Charleston Air Force Base (11:15 AM EST, open press), and delivers remarks at political event (12:30 PM EST, open press). President Biden then departs Charleston, SC, en route to Dallas, TX (4:30 PM EST, out-of-town pool), arrives in Dallas at Dallas Love Field Airport (6:15 PM CST, open press), pays his respects to former Democratic Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, Concord Church, Dallas (7:05 PM CST, closed press), departs Dallas en route to Joint Base Andrews, MD, via Dallas Love Field Airport (8:30 PM EST, open press), departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House (12:05 AM EST, out-of-town pool), and returns to the White House (12:25 AM EST, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Jan. 08 McCormick & Co Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 0.42000 USD

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 09 – Thursday, Jan. 11 Surface Navy Association annual National Symposium – Surface Navy Association 36th annual National Symposium

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.navysnaevents.org/national-symposium, https://twitter.com/navysna, #snasymposium21

Contacts: Julie Howard, Surface Navy Association, communications@navysna.org

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – Friday, Jan. 12 2024 CMA Winter Leadership Conference – National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Council of Manufacturing Associations Winter Leadership Conference

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, 200 International Drive, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nam.org, https://twitter.com/ShopFloorNAM

Contacts: NAM, manufacturing@nam.org, 1 202 637 3000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.