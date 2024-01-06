Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 06. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 06.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 06 9:00 AM Delaware DNREC hosts holiday tree recycling event

Location: The Delaware Center for Horticulture, 1810 N Dupont St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/YourDNREC

Contacts: Joanna Wilson, Delaware DNREC public affairs, Joanna.Wilson@delaware.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 06 10:00 AM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and School Board swearing-in ceremony

Location: Holiday Inn Washington-Dulles Intl Airport, an IHG Hotel, 45425 Holiday Dr, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 06 11:00 AM Prince George’s County hosts District 7 town hall on 2024 legislation

Location: Hillcrest Heights Community Center, 2300 Oxon Run Dr, Hillcrest Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Office of the County Executive, countyexecutive@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 4131

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 06 12:00 PM Chesapeake Film Festival holds screening of 2023 Student Awards Showcase

Location: Talbot County Free Library, 100 W Dover St, Easton, MD

Contacts: Cid Collins Walker, Chesapeake Film Festival, artisticdirector@chesapeakefilmfestival.com, 1 401 822 3500

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 06 – Sunday, Jan. 07 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket

Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Jan. 08 McCormick & Co Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 0.42000 USD

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

