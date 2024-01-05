Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jan. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jan. 05.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 05 8:00 AM Frederick County hosts 2024 Business Insight Forum

Location: Frederick Health Village, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Jodie Bollinger, Frederick County, JBollinger@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1058

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 05 10:00 AM Catholic Diocese of Arlington Bishop Michael Burbidge blesses new Catholic Charities food pantry

Location: 4725 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtondiocese.org/, https://twitter.com/arlingtonchurch

Contacts: Mary Shaffrey, Catholic Diocese of Arlington Media, mary.shaffrey@arlingtondiocese.org, 1 703 841 2517 , 1 571 405 0061

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 05 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin discusses ‘threats to democracy’ – Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin discusses ‘threats to democracy’ on the third anniversary of the Capitol attack

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://raskin.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/repraskin

Contacts: DC Office of Rep. Jamie Raskin, 1 202 225 5341

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 05 11:15 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore hosts a cabinet meeting in Carroll County (11:15 AM EST), tours Carroll County Public Library’s Exploration Commons, Carroll County Library, 50 E Main St, Westminster, MD (2:30 PM EST), and tours the Carroll County Youth Service Bureau, 59 Kate Wagner Rd, Westminster, MD (3:30 PM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 05 11:15 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller attends a cabinet meeting in Carroll County (11:15 AM EST), tours Carroll County Public Library’s Exploration Commons, Carroll County Library, 50 E Main St, Westminster, MD (2:30 PM EST), and tours the Arc of Carroll County, 180 Kriders Church Rd, Westminster, MD (3:30 PM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 05 1:00 PM Dem Reps. Jamie Raskin and Jason Crow discuss anniversary of January 6th Capitol attack – Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Jason Crow and End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund President Tiffany Muller discuss ‘the continued threats MAGA extremism poses for our democracy in 2024’ on the third anniversary of the January 6th Capitol attack

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://endcitizensunited.org/, https://twitter.com/stopbigmoney

Contacts: Jonas Edwards-Jenks, End Citizens United, jonas@endcitizensunited.org

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 06 9:00 AM Delaware DNREC hosts holiday tree recycling event

Location: The Delaware Center for Horticulture, 1810 N Dupont St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/YourDNREC

Contacts: Joanna Wilson, Delaware DNREC public affairs, Joanna.Wilson@delaware.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 06 10:00 AM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and School Board swearing-in ceremony

Location: Holiday Inn Washington-Dulles Intl Airport, an IHG Hotel, 45425 Holiday Dr, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 06 11:00 AM Prince George’s County hosts District 7 town hall on 2024 legislation

Location: Hillcrest Heights Community Center, 2300 Oxon Run Dr, Hillcrest Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Office of the County Executive, countyexecutive@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 4131

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 06 12:00 PM Chesapeake Film Festival holds screening of 2023 Student Awards Showcase

Location: Talbot County Free Library, 100 W Dover St, Easton, MD

Contacts: Cid Collins Walker, Chesapeake Film Festival, artisticdirector@chesapeakefilmfestival.com, 1 401 822 3500

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 06 – Sunday, Jan. 07 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket

Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.