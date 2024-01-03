Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 03. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 03.

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 03 10:00 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore chairs the Board of Public Works meeting

Location: Maryland State House, 100 State Cir, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 03 10:00 AM Baltimore County Police Department hosts promotion ceremony

Location: Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave Suite 148, Owings Mills, MD

Contacts: Joy Lepola-Stewart, Baltimore County Police Department, jstewart1@baltimorecountymd.gov, 1 410 887 4954

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 03 10:30 AM Democratic Maryland 3rd Congressional District candidate Don Quinn announces campaign

Location: Maryland World War II Memorial, 1920 Governor Ritchie Hwy, Annapolis, MD

Contacts: Kat Patton, Don Quinn for Congress, kat@votedonquinn.com

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 03 10:45 AM Democratic Sen. Tom Carper tours GOLO, a health and wellness solutions company

Location: GOLO Delaware Distribution Center, 915 S Heald St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 03 11:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott holds 2024 public safety press conference

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 04 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 04 – Sunday, Jan. 07 American Correctional Association Winter Conference

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: http://www.aca.org

Contacts: , U.S. Department of Justice, 1 202 514 2007

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 05 8:00 AM Frederick County hosts 2024 Business Insight Forum

Location: Frederick Health Village, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Jodie Bollinger, Frederick County, JBollinger@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1058

