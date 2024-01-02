Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 02.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 02 6:00 PM Arlington County Board organizational meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Kendra Jacobs, Arlington County, kjacobs@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 3130

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 02 7:00 PM Howard County Council legislative session

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 02 Maryland District Court begins to accept electronic failure to pay rent filings – District Court of Maryland begin accepting electronic failure to pay rent filings statewide via Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC)

Weblinks: http://mdcourts.gov

Contacts: Maryland Courts communications, communications@mdcourts.gov, 1 410 260 1488

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 03 10:30 AM Democratic Maryland 3rd Congressional District candidate Don Quinn announces campaign

Location: Maryland World War II Memorial, 1920 Governor Ritchie Hwy, Annapolis, MD

Contacts: Kat Patton, Don Quinn for Congress, kat@votedonquinn.com

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 03 11:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott holds 2024 public safety press conference

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 04 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

Thursday, Jan. 04 – Sunday, Jan. 07 American Correctional Association Winter Conference

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: http://www.aca.org

Contacts: , U.S. Department of Justice, 1 202 514 2007

