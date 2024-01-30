Microsoft: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $21.87 billion.…

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $21.87 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Redmond, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.93.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.76 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $62.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSFT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.