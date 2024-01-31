MGIC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $184.5 million. The Milwaukee-based…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $184.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $284 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $284.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $712.9 million, or $2.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

